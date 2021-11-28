Balochistan minister promises facilities for school-going children in remote towns

QUETTA: Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Khan said all facilities would be provided to school-going children in remote towns of the province to promote education.

He expressed these views while addressing a briefing on the occasion of his visit to the Directorate of Education here the other day.

During the briefing, the minister was informed there are 8,455 Boys and 3,863 girls schools of primary-level, 880 boys and 652 girls schools in middle-level, 710 boys and 395 girls schools at high-level and 101,323 boys and 4967 girls higher secondary schools in the province.

Similarly, 1,780 girls and 24 boys schools at primary- and middle-levels and 1,814 high schools are functional without a roof while 6,999 primary and 569 middle, 185 high and 9 higher secondary schools across the province do not have a bathroom. Whereas, 10,427 schools lack access to clean drinking water.

Khan said the provision of basic facilities in remote towns of the province was among the top priorities of the government.

He said steps would also be taken to shift to solar energy. He observed that Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had also assured to provide funds for the provision of facilities in public schools.

Provision of furniture in all schools would also be ensured, Khan added.

The minister said the provision of quality education to children was our top priority because no society could develop without education.

The best possible education facilities would be provided to the children for which purpose, available resources will be utilised to achieve the target of the standard of education set by the provincial government, he said.

Khan said he has received complaints regarding appointments and transfers of teachers. In this regard, nepotism would not be tolerated and departmental action would be taken against those found guilty.

He said that attendance of teachers and other staff in schools in remote areas would not be compromised on at any cost and strict action would be taken against non-performing staffers.

He said vacancies would soon be advertised in government schools for the appointment of merit teachers through Public Service Commission (PSC) to meet the shortage of teachers.

The minister also directed the education sector to give suggestions regarding the provision of scholarships for students so that poor students could continue their education at higher levels.

He said measures were being taken to provide clean drinking water, furniture and bathroom facilities should be ensured in schools.