NATIONAL

Balochistan minister promises facilities for school-going children in remote towns

By APP

QUETTA: Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Khan said all facilities would be provided to school-going children in remote towns of the province to promote education.

He expressed these views while addressing a briefing on the occasion of his visit to the Directorate of Education here the other day.

During the briefing, the minister was informed there are 8,455 Boys and 3,863 girls schools of primary-level, 880 boys and 652 girls schools in middle-level, 710 boys and 395 girls schools at high-level and 101,323 boys and 4967 girls higher secondary schools in the province.

Similarly, 1,780 girls and 24 boys schools at primary- and middle-levels and 1,814 high schools are functional without a roof while 6,999 primary and 569 middle, 185 high and 9 higher secondary schools across the province do not have a bathroom. Whereas, 10,427 schools lack access to clean drinking water.

Khan said the provision of basic facilities in remote towns of the province was among the top priorities of the government.

He said steps would also be taken to shift to solar energy. He observed that Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had also assured to provide funds for the provision of facilities in public schools.

Provision of furniture in all schools would also be ensured, Khan added.

The minister said the provision of quality education to children was our top priority because no society could develop without education.

The best possible education facilities would be provided to the children for which purpose, available resources will be utilised to achieve the target of the standard of education set by the provincial government, he said.

Khan said he has received complaints regarding appointments and transfers of teachers. In this regard, nepotism would not be tolerated and departmental action would be taken against those found guilty.

He said that attendance of teachers and other staff in schools in remote areas would not be compromised on at any cost and strict action would be taken against non-performing staffers.

He said vacancies would soon be advertised in government schools for the appointment of merit teachers through Public Service Commission (PSC) to meet the shortage of teachers.

The minister also directed the education sector to give suggestions regarding the provision of scholarships for students so that poor students could continue their education at higher levels.

He said measures were being taken to provide clean drinking water, furniture and bathroom facilities should be ensured in schools.

Previous articleAli hits 4th Test century, Pakistan 127 behind Bangladesh
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Complainant among three arrested in Lahore robbery

LAHORE, Nov 27 (INP): A man who complained to police of deprived three million rupees outside of a bank was himself involved in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

NA-133 Lahore by-election: ECP issues notice to PPP candidate

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) NA-133 by-poll candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qayyum Niazi announces to turn AJK PM House into hospital

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Saturday announced to turn Prime Minister House in the region...
Read more
NATIONAL

Journalist commits suicide after being fired

A jobless media worker, Faheem Mughal, committed suicide due to unemployment and inflation on Thursday night. According to reports, Faheem was found hanged at a...
Read more
NATIONAL

AGP audit report identifies irregularities of Rs 40 billion

ISLAMABAD: Federal Government has finally released an audit report by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) after the lapse of almost six months revealing...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC directs law, information secretaries to submit report on steps taken for journalists’ protection

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday released a written order on the petition pertaining to problems being faced by journalists and media...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Low expectations on nuclear talks as Iran creates facts on the...

PARIS: World powers and Iran return to Vienna on Monday for a last-ditch effort to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, but few expect a...

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi due to hear first verdict in junta trial

Epaper – November 28 LHR 2021

Epaper – November 28 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.