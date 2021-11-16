Opinion

Dengue prevention

By Editor's Mail
The dire situation of dengue is not new to Pakistan, yet the country is once again battling this preventable disease. In the past month, there has been an alarming increase in the cases of dengue in parts of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Considering that we are already struggling with the Covid pandemic, our healthcare cannot afford another widespread epidemic outbreak. The healthcare system, municipal corporations, and the public need to collectively alleviate the threat of dengue.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by a group of viruses, represented by DENV. Unlike other viruses, DENV is not spread through human contact. Rather, an Aedes mosquito serves as its carrier. Symptoms of the virus include high fever and low platelet count, which can result in further complications. In severe cases, blood transfusions might be required as any bleeding cannot be controlled.

Fortunately, Covid has been somewhat controlled through vaccines, however, such a solution is not possible for dengue. What’s more stressful is that any previous contact with the virus does not guarantee future immunity. The only way is to undertake preventive measures to stop the virus from spreading. The best way to get rid of it is to maintain cleanliness as the carrier mosquito breeds in stagnant waters, close to human habitations. We have previously been successful in containing dengue. However, it must be noted that that success was the result of proactiveness and awareness campaigns. Awareness is immensely important to initiate preventive measures.

Hafiza Zainab

Lahore

