US cities in Michigan elect first Muslim mayors

By Anadolu Agency

WASHINGTON: In Tuesday’s mayoral elections in the US, two Muslim Americans were elected to lead cities in Michigan.

Abdullah Hammoud became Dearborn’s first Muslim mayor. The 31-year-old state representative defeated former state representative Gary Woronchak garnering nearly 55% of votes.

Dearborn is a city known for its large Arab and Muslim population.

“Dearborn, we won! I’m honored & humbled by today’s support. Our residents spoke loudly — we want change & bold leadership to tackle the challenges our city faces. We live in the greatest city in America and I’m excited about what we can achieve together. Let’s get to work!” he wrote on Twitter following his projected victory.

And Arab-American Amer Ghalib made history after beating longtime Hamtramck Mayor Karen Majewski.

Ghalib garnered 68% of the votes while Majewski 31%.

Hamtramck is the only city in America with a Muslim majority population.

The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) congratulated the two mayors-elect for their victories in the elections.

“Their victories are signs of not only the increased political engagement of Muslims in our region but also the comfort fellow Michiganians of other faiths have in supporting Muslim candidates,” said Dawud Walid, executive director of CAIR-Michigan.

CAIR is the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization.

Anadolu Agency

