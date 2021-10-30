PM rejects proposal for increase in prices of petroleum products

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided not to increase the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight keeping in view the public interest.

The prime minister rejected a proposal of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and finance ministry for increasing the prices of petroleum products in view of the public relief.

The OGRA had recommended to increase the petrol price by Rs11.53 per litre, high speed diesel by Rs8.49, kerosene oil by Rs6.29 and light diesel oil by Rs5.72 per litre due to the soaring prices of petroleum products in the international market.

The prime minister, however, rejected the proposed increase and the burden to this effect will be borne by the government.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the government is giving priority to extending relief to the masses instead of shifting the burden of rising international prices.

It should be noted that the prices of petroleum products are fixed by the government for 15 days.

Earlier on October 15, Prime Minister Khan had approved a Rs10.49 per litre increase in petrol price.

Petrol now costs Rs137.79 per litre.

The high-speed diesel price was jacked up by Rs12.44 per litre to Rs134.48. The price of kerosene oil was fixed at Rs110.26 after an increase of Rs10.95 per litre.

Light diesel oil costs Rs8.84 more and is priced at Rs108.35 per litre.