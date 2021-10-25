NATIONAL

Occupied Kashmir erupts in jubilation after Pakistan’s win

By Staff Report

SRINAGAR: Despite heavy deployment of troops and police across the region in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, streets erupted in jubilation on Sunday night immediately after Pakistan handed a crushing defeat to India in their opening game of the T20 World Cup.

Videos making rounds on social media showed overjoyed locals unable to contain their joy over Pakistan’s victory. They took to the streets in Srinagar and other towns, burst firecrackers, danced, waved the Pakistan flags and chanted pro-Pakistan and pro-freedom slogans.

Even before the tournament started, it was the people of Kashmir who held hope for Pakistan’s victory, a local said.

Nothing could have been better for the battered and bruised people of the occupied region than a humiliating defeat of India at the hands of Pakistan. A momentary celebration amid the perpetual state of mourning was probably needed to stay sane.

The revelry on the streets was never seen before in these parts.

Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets for the first-ever victory against its archrivals in a T20 World Cup game on Sunday.

Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) and captain Babar Azam (68 not out) struck superb unbeaten half-centuries and eased Pakistan to 152-0 in 17.5 overs in Group 2 of the Super 12s.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (3-31) had earlier rattled India’s top order by removing both openers — Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul — in his first two overs before skipper Virat Kohli’s 57 off 49 balls took the 2007 champion to 151-7.

