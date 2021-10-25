Punjab launches door-to-door vaccination drive

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday launched a door-to-door coronavirus vaccination campaign in the province.

The “reach every door” drive was launched in all 36 districts of the province to meet the target of 81 million vaccinations by year-end, officials said.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that to make the drive a success, the health department has established 14,000 new vaccination centres across Punjab along with more than 12,000 mobile teams that will visit every village and neighbourhood to vaccinate people.

To ensure the success of the campaign, lawmakers and social workers have also been taken in the loop along with the health and district administration officials, he said.

“It is a rare opportunity for the districts with low vaccination ratios to achieve the vaccination target,” Buzdar added.

“The war against coronavirus can be won with vaccinating the maximum number of people,” he added.

By vaccinating most of the people enough herd immunity could be built against the Covid-19, experts said.