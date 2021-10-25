World

Former Saudi spy claims MBS sent death squad to assassinate him: report

By AFP

WASHINGTON: In an interview with US broadcaster CBS News‘ “60 Minutes”, Saad bin Khalid al-Jabri — formerly a top spy and interlocutor between the kingdom’s intelligence services and Western governments — alleged he was targeted after he fled the country following a 2017 power grab by the crown prince.

A friend at a Middle Eastern intelligence service, he said, warned he could face a fate similar to that of Saudi dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who investigations have alleged was murdered by a Riyadh-linked death squad after visiting the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

“The warning I received, don’t be in a proximity of any Saudi mission in Canada. Don’t go to the consulate. Don’t go to the embassy […] You are on the top of the list,” al-Jabri told “60 minutes”.

He said the team arrived in Canada in October 2018 — only to be deported when they lied to customs officials and were found to be carrying suspicious items.

AFP was unable to independently verify al-Jabri’s claims, and requests for comment to the Canadian foreign ministry went unanswered.

But Canadian officials told “60 Minutes” they were “aware of incidents in which foreign actors have attempted to […] threaten […] those living in Canada,” describing the threats as “completely unacceptable.”

al-Jabri said the group was made up of members of a group named in investigations as the “Tiger Squad” — a shadow team of paid killers set up by Prince Mohammed specialising in “extrajudicial killings, rape, and torture,” according to a 2019 legal complaint filed by the former spy.

He said the group was part of a pattern of despotic behaviour by the crown prince, who was once hailed as a reformer but has ruthlessly purged opponents since becoming the heir-apparent.

al-Jabri also said two of his eight children had been detained by Saudi authorities in retaliation for his fleeing the kingdom.

“I am here to sound the alarm about a psychopath, killer, in the Middle East with infinite resources, who poses threat to his people, to the Americans and to the planet,” he said.

Previous articleDemolition drive along drains: Top court summons Sindh chief minister
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Headlines

More than half of Afghans face ‘acute’ food crisis: UN agencies

KABUL: This winter, millions of Afghans will be forced to choose between migration and starvation unless we can step up our life-saving assistance," said...
Read more
World

‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler dies

LOS ANGELES: Tyler died at his home in Los Angeles after battling prostate cancer that he was first diagnosed with in 2018, according to...
Read more
World

Ministers, party leaders detained in apparent coup in Sudan: sources

KHARTOUM: Most of the members of Sudan's cabinet and a large number of pro-government party leaders were arrested on Monday in an apparent coup...
Read more
World

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's crown prince said on Saturday that the world's top oil exporter aims to reach "net zero" emissions of greenhouse gases, mostly...
Read more
World

France successfully launches cutting-edge military communications satellite

PARIS: France has successfully launched a state-of-the-art satellite into orbit, designed to allow all of France's armed forces across the globe to communicate swiftly...
Read more
World

Italy man asks police to jail him to escape wife at home

ROME: For some people, going to prison can feel like escaping to freedom. A man under house arrest in Italy showed up at a police...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PIA starts new flights to UAE

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started regular flight operations from three cities to Fujairah city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The national flag...

Pakistan favourite to win T20 World Cup after India win, reckons Warne

Policeman on polio vaccination duty killed in KP

‘Mature’ Hornets beat Brooklyn for third straight win, Lakers get first victory

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.