Demolition drive along drains: Top court summons Sindh chief minister

By Staff Report
KARACHI: The Supreme Court summoned Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a case pertaining to the demolition of leased properties built along Orangi and Gujjar drains in Karachi to inquire as to why its order was not implemented.

During the proceedings Monday, the court came down hard on the Sindh government over delays in the compensation to the people who lost their accommodations in forced evictions.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed is currently in Karachi on a week-long trip and will be hearing important cases pertaining to illegal and unauthorised constructions, encroachments on amenity plots, conversion of residential and amenity land into commercial spaces in the provincial metropolis.

During the hearing, Justice Ahmed asked the Sindh attorney general for updates on compensation to be provided to over 6,000 affected people. The court asked what has been the progress so far and what were the ground realities.

The attorney general, however, could not satisfy the court. “Summon Sindh CM immediately, we will ask from him if they are trying to make fun of the court,” the chief justice said.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court released a written order in the anti-encroachment case and ordered the authorities to compensate the people whose leased houses have been demolished in the drive along the drains.

At a hearing on September 23, the court chided the Sindh government over delays in the compensation for the affected people. “Shame on you [Sindh government],” Justice Ahmed had said.

The court instructed Shah to resettle the victims within a year and summoned a report on it, adding that resettling the affectees is the state’s responsibility and we have to find a way to do that.

Gujjar and Orangi drains are two of the three stormwater drains that are being widened to ensure a smooth flow of rainwater. Mehmoodabad is the other one.

After the court order, on October 5, Shah had announced in a provincial cabinet meeting that the victims of the campaigns will be paid Rs15,000 a month for two years.

It was agreed the evacuees will be given residential units in the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme as well.

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah briefed in the meeting that 344 houses near the Gujjar drain and 60 houses and six factories near the Orangi drain have been demolished so far.

“We will take an Rs300,000 subsidy from the federal government and provide 30,000 residential units to the victims,” Shah revealed, adding the land for the houses will be provided by the Sindh government.

Staff Report

