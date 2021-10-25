NCOC daily update: 698 new cases, 9 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 698 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

The number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,269,234, according to the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

Another nine people lost their lives over the last 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the death toll to 28,386, according to the NCOC, adding that 1,524 patients are in critical condition.

Over the last 24 hours, 666 patients recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,216,908, said the NCOC.

Sindh is the worst-affected province by the pandemic with 467,814 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 439,171 cases.