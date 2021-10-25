NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 698 new cases, 9 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 698 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

The number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,269,234, according to the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

Another nine people lost their lives over the last 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the death toll to 28,386, according to the NCOC, adding that 1,524 patients are in critical condition.

Over the last 24 hours, 666 patients recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,216,908, said the NCOC.

Sindh is the worst-affected province by the pandemic with 467,814 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 439,171 cases.

Previous articleMore than half of Afghans face ‘acute’ food crisis: UN agencies
Staff Report

PIA starts new flights to UAE

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started regular flight operations from three cities to Fujairah city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The national flag...
Policeman on polio vaccination duty killed in KP

ISLAMABAD: A policeman was killed in firing by unidentified gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to police officials. Unknown assailants opened fire on the police constable...
Balochistan CM Jam Kamal steps down from his post

Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aylani on Sunday evening decided to step down from his position, Provincial Minister for Sports, Abdul Khaliq...
Baltistan University VC granted indefinite extension post-retirement

ISLAMABAD: In another example of malpractices in government universities, the vice chancellor of a new public university, Baltistan University, has managed to get an...
Fawad announces special visas for Sikhs planning Kartarpur visit

DUBAI: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the government will offer special visas and hotel packages to Sikh pilgrims in the United Arab...
Harnai earthquake death toll increases to 21

QUETTA: The death toll in the earthquake that shook Harnai on Thursday increased to 21 after one of the injured people succumbed to his...
