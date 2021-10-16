Agriculture

Pakistan set to harvest Basmati bumper crop this year

By APP

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that Pakistan is set to harvest record Basmati crop this year due to extraordinary efforts by the agriculture ministry and the farming community.

“Pakistani Basmati rice is popular all over the world for its unique aroma and quality. Pakistan is one of the leading rice exporting countries in the world. This year, the paddy crop has been planted on more than 5.3 million acres. With the farmer friendly policies of the government and the hard work of the farmers, we will be able to achieve record yields which will increase the income of the farmers and strengthen the national economy,” said the minister while addressing a seminar on paddy  crops in Kabirwala in collaboration with a private rice company.

He said that Basmati varieties are the hallmark of Punjab.

“The long green variety of rice has been developed and will soon be made available to farmers for normal cultivation. This year, better paddy production will bring prosperity to the farmers as rice exports are expected to increase to 3 billion,” he said.

The Provincial Minister further said that the agriculture sector is one of the top priorities of the government and therefore under the Prime Minister’s Agricultural Emergency Program, implementation of projects worth about Rs. 300 billion has been initiated from the current financial year.

He said that a huge amount of Rs. 4 billion was being spent in Punjab for increasing paddy production per acre under which approved varieties of seeds and modern agricultural machinery were being provided to paddy farmers on subsidy rate.

The Minister said that the present government, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will make the agricultural sector so active and developed that our agriculture will be able to achieve a prominent position in the local and international market in line with international requirements.

On the occasion, the Agriculture Minister appealed to the farmers to refrain from setting fire to the paddy fields after harvesting the paddy. Do this because this illegal practice increases environmental pollution, which in turn increases public health problems.

Previous articleRs588 billion tax imposed on sugar mills: Shahzad Akbar
Next articleTaliban not in control
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

New NAB ordinance does not apply on public office holders, rules court

An accountability court in Islamabad on Saturday ruled that the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 does not apply on public office holders, according to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rs588 billion tax imposed on sugar mills: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar has said that the Federal Board of Revenue has completed a five-year...
Read more
NATIONAL

NADRA allows women to change surname after marriage

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has allowed women the choice to mention the name of their husbands in their computerised national identity...
Read more
NATIONAL

2.4m doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan received 2.4 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine via the COVAX, a global distribution programme, on Saturday. The United States Embassy in Islamabad...
Read more
NATIONAL

Women’s character will be ‘irrelevant’ in rape cases probe: says Dr Farogh Law

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem has said that under the new anti-rape law, women’s character will not be relevant during the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh education dept proposes easing teachers’ recruitment exam policy

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department has proposed easing the teachers' recruitment exam policy after not even 1% of the candidates who appeared in last...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Disengagement is not an option

Candid Corner  “To be, or not to be, that is the question: Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune Or...

IMF prevails

Taliban not in control

Pakistan set to harvest Basmati bumper crop this year

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.