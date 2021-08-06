NATIONAL

IHC directs PTA to justify ban on video-sharing app TikTok

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to justify ban on the video-sharing app TikTok.

The case was heard by IHC Chief Justice Justice Athar Minhallah. During the hearing, he asked PTA counsel that why TikTok has been banned? If banning TikTok is the only solution, then Google should also be banned, he remarked.

The PTA counsel replied: “The Sindh High Court and the Peshawar High Court had directed to ban the app and develop a mechanism to stop inappropriate content on the app.”

To, this the IHC CJ asked the lawyer to read the verdicts of both the high courts and asked where the SHC and PHC have said to ban TiKTok across the country?

“Both the high courts have asked to develop a mechanism to stop inappropriate content,” he remarked and added that both the decisions were wrongly implemented.

Justice Minhallah asked such inappropriate videos are also available on YouTube, so why the PTA has not blocked it?

The IHC issued notice to the secretary IT and asked the PTA to convince the court over the complete ban on TikTok. The court also directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority for consultation with the federal government for developing a mechanism.

The hearing of the case was later adjourned until August 23.

Previous articlePak-US relations moving in right direction: NSA
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pak-US relations moving in right direction: NSA

WASHINGTON: National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf has said that Pak-US relations are heading in the right direction. Yusuf through his official Twitter handle said...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistanis under 18 can get vaccinated for travelling abroad

Pakistanis between the ages 16-18 can now get vaccinated to travel abroad, Geo News reported on Friday. Quoting Dr. Faisal Sultan, the prime minister’s special...
Read more
HEADLINES

CM’s aide resigns to show support for JKT

To show support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, Awn Chaudhry, the special coordinator to Punjab chief minister on political affairs submitted his...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fighter trainer aircraft of PAF crashes near Attock

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter trainer aircraft has crashed during a routine training mission near Attock, a spokesperson of the PAF said Friday. “Both...
Read more
HEADLINES

Supreme Court immediate arrest of temple attack culprits

Lambasting the Punjab police for their inability to protect the Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan, which was attacked by a mob two days...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran lauds security forces for facing challenges

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated the continued efforts and sacrifices of the armed forces, police, intelligence agencies, civil armed forces, and other...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Taliban close in on two provincial Afghan capitals as US forces...

KABUL: Taliban fighters on Friday intensified clashes with Afghan forces and targeted militias allied with the government, officials said, stretching their dominance of border...

Fighter trainer aircraft of PAF crashes near Attock

Supreme Court immediate arrest of temple attack culprits

Epaper – August 6 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.