HEADLINES

Nawaz Sharif’s stay in UK legal till immigration tribunal decision: PML-N

By INP

LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that party supremo Nawaz Sharif through his lawyers has filed an appeal against the UK Home Office decision in the immigration tribunal.

Marriyum derided that the hired mouthpieces of the government were overjoyed after the rejection of Nawaz Sharif’s request to extend his visit by the UK Home Office.

Addressing to a presser on Friday, Marriyum said that Nawaz Sharif submitted an application for the extension of his stay in the UK and it’s a usual practice. She flayed the mouthpieces of government, dubbing them a hired lot. She remarked that they kept on changing their loyalties.

She held that federal and provincial governments allowed Nawaz Sharif to get his treatment abroad. She declared that the PML-N supremo’s stay in the UK was legal till the decision of the immigration tribunal adding that the UK Home Office order would remain ineffective till the verdict of the tribunal.

She rued that the government had framed fabricated cases of corruption against the PML-N leader but it had failed to prove any charge of corruption against him.

She said Nawaz Sharif came back to Pakistan from the UK along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz after the Pakistani court convicted him. She was of the view that if the NAB-Niazi nexus wanted to further interrogate him, they could have done so while Nawaz was in jail. She questioned how many other prime ministers presented before the NAB along with their daughters.

She mocked that Nawaz who came back to Pakistan holding the hand of his daughter, his opponents were saying that he had fled the country. She said when the condition of Nawaz Sharif deteriorated, he was admitted to the Services Hospital where the number of his platelets were reduced.

Marriyum articulated that the accountability narrative of the government had been buried during the last three years. She said that to ascertain the health condition of the PML-N supremo, Prime Minister Imran Khan had sent a team of Shaukhat Khanum Hospital doctors. She further stated that the officials of Intelligence Bureau had also kept a watch on him at the hospital.

She pronounced that all charges of the government were fake and fabricated.

Meanwhile, when a journalist asked Hussain Nawaz, son of Nawaz Sharif, to comment on the rejection of Nawaz’s visa request, he refused to talk about it. When the journalist further asked him whether Nawaz would appeal the decision, Hussain retorted that Marriyum’s statement could be taken as party’s statement in this regard.

Previous articleIHC directs PTA to justify ban on video-sharing app TikTok
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC directs PTA to justify ban on video-sharing app TikTok

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to justify ban on the video-sharing app TikTok. The case was heard...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pak-US relations moving in right direction: NSA

WASHINGTON: National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf has said that Pak-US relations are heading in the right direction. Yusuf through his official Twitter handle said...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistanis under 18 can get vaccinated for travelling abroad

Pakistanis between the ages 16-18 can now get vaccinated to travel abroad, Geo News reported on Friday. Quoting Dr. Faisal Sultan, the prime minister’s special...
Read more
HEADLINES

CM’s aide resigns to show support for JKT

To show support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, Awn Chaudhry, the special coordinator to Punjab chief minister on political affairs submitted his...
Read more
HEADLINES

Taliban close in on two provincial Afghan capitals as US forces exit country

KABUL: Taliban fighters on Friday intensified clashes with Afghan forces and targeted militias allied with the government, officials said, stretching their dominance of border...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fighter trainer aircraft of PAF crashes near Attock

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter trainer aircraft has crashed during a routine training mission near Attock, a spokesperson of the PAF said Friday. “Both...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

CM’s aide resigns to show support for JKT

To show support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, Awn Chaudhry, the special coordinator to Punjab chief minister on political affairs submitted his...

Taliban close in on two provincial Afghan capitals as US forces exit country

Fighter trainer aircraft of PAF crashes near Attock

Supreme Court immediate arrest of temple attack culprits

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.