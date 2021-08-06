HEADLINES

Pak-US relations moving in right direction: NSA

By INP

WASHINGTON: National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf has said that Pak-US relations are heading in the right direction.

Yusuf through his official Twitter handle said that he has concluded a constructive US visit and held important meetings with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan and other officials.

The NSA said that the ties between both Pakistan and the United States are moving in the right direction and the focus of both sides is on the outcomes now.

In his presser in Washington, NSA Moeed Yusuf had said that this time there are no secret arrangements with the US like in the past.

Yusuf had said Pakistan is looking forward to the leadership role of the US in Afghanistan and noted the only way forward in the developing situation there is a political settlement. He had clarified that Pakistan is not extending its bases to the US and shunned the theories of any secret US-Pak accords.

Previous articlePakistanis under 18 can get vaccinated for travelling abroad
Next articleIHC directs PTA to justify ban on video-sharing app TikTok
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Taliban assassinate Afghan govt spokesperson

KABUL: Taliban militants on Friday assassinated the Afghan government's top media officer in Kabul, dealing a high-profile blow to the Western-backed administration following battlefield...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nawaz to return to Pakistan when doctors permit: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has said that government statements based on political hatred are against the prestige of  the country. In a statement issued...
Read more
HEADLINES

ADB lends Pakistan $500 million for vaccine procurement

The Asian Development Bank on Friday approved a $500 million loan for Pakistan for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine. ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa, in a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Nawaz Sharif’s stay in UK legal till immigration tribunal decision: PML-N

LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that party supremo Nawaz Sharif through his lawyers has filed an appeal against the UK Home Office...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC directs PTA to justify ban on video-sharing app TikTok

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to justify ban on the video-sharing app TikTok. The case was heard...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistanis under 18 can get vaccinated for travelling abroad

Pakistanis between the ages 16 and 18 can now get vaccinated to travel abroad, Geo News reported on Friday. Quoting Dr Faisal Sultan, the prime...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

IHC directs PTA to justify ban on video-sharing app TikTok

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to justify ban on the video-sharing app TikTok. The case was heard...

Pak-US relations moving in right direction: NSA

Pakistanis under 18 can get vaccinated for travelling abroad

CM’s aide resigns to show support for JKT

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.