HEADLINES

16 MEPs letter to EC president urges to implement UN resolutions on Kashmir

By Staff Report

BRUSSELS: A letter addressed to the European Commission president and signed by 16 members of the European Parliament has raised the Kashmir issue was received by Kashmir and urged that the EU should use all its leverage and tools to cooperate with our Indian and Pakistani partners to honour the pledge made to the Kashmiris by the international community and create an environment conducive to the implementation of the United Nations resolutions.

MEPs declare warned EU about the humanitarian crisis and said that the long-standing dispute over Jammu and Kashmir in South Asia also poses a major threat to peace, stability, and security in the region, being a flashpoint between two nuclear-armed countries and we are worried that any miscalculation can lead to unwarranted consequences.

MEPs accused Indian forces of misusing the special powers against the Kashmiri population. Highlighting the miseries faced by the people, the letter says that a number of legislations introduced by the Indian governments over the years to prevent terrorism and separatism, including the Special Powers Act, the Armed Forces Special Protection Act and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, have been often misused against the Kashmiri population.

“This Indian-administered region had already suffered a debilitating lockdown since the revocation of its special status in 2019, and the restraints on the rights to movement, access to information, health care, education as well as free speech have been intensified by the Covid-19 pandemic,” it stated.

It read: “As a champion of universal human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule-based international order, the EU must raise its voice against the violations of human rights affecting the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We believe that the EU should use all its leverage and tools to cooperate with our Indian and Pakistani partners to honour the pledge made to the Kashmiris by the international community and create an environment conducive to the implementation of the United Nations (UN) resolutions.”

The letter highlighted the following points:

  • To convey our grave concerns at the violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms in the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir to the Indian Government;
  • To take urgent action to address the alarming human rights situation in the region;
  • To contribute to the peace and stability of the region enhancing dialogues with India, Pakistan and the representatives of Kashmiri people, making use of our special relationships with both India and Pakistan to facilitate engagement and dialogue between the two neighbours and resolve the dispute through peaceful means and in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

EU-Pak Friendship Federation Chairman Chaudhry Pervaiz Iqbal Losar has said that all credit for the letter goes to the MEP Fabio Massimo, who is a staunch supporter of Kashmiris demanding implementation of UN resolutions and is lobbying for it since 2014 in the European Parliament.

Meanwhile, Barrister Abdul Majid Tramboo said that when the letter was drafted and circulated, he was consulted by some on the draft letter to which he advised in contact MEPS to support this joint.

Previous articlePoliceman guarding polio vaccine team shot dead in Peshawar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Policeman guarding polio vaccine team shot dead in Peshawar

Gunmen on a motorcycle shot and killed a police officer returning home after security duty with polio vaccination workers in Peshawar, police said. The killing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three PTI women elected unopposed in AJK on reserved seats

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) secured three seats out of nine followed by Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who managed to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, US agree to continue with Afghan peace process: NSA

WASHINGTON: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf has said Pakistan and the United Sates have agreed to continue with the Afghan peace process to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh designates Covid vaccination centres in Karachi

The Sindh government on Sunday designated centres for Covid vaccination in Karachi in order to facilitate the general public. According to details, more hospitals for...
Read more
HEADLINES

BCCI responds to Gibbs, PCB over allegations of threatening KPL

Board of Control for Cricket in India has asserted that it is within its rights to act in a manner that was best for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran urges people to adhere to SOPs as Delta variant reboots Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday urged the nation to adhere to health guidelines to ward off the looming threat of the highly contagious...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sindh designates Covid vaccination centres in Karachi

The Sindh government on Sunday designated centres for Covid vaccination in Karachi in order to facilitate the general public. According to details, more hospitals for...

BCCI responds to Gibbs, PCB over allegations of threatening KPL

Punjab government plans to demolish Wahdat Colony and Mayo Gardens

Imran urges people to adhere to SOPs as Delta variant reboots Covid-19

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.