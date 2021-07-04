HEADLINES

No sexual assault proved against Mufti Aziz, says medical report

By INP

LAHORE: The medical report of a Lahore cleric’s assault on a seminary student turned out to be negative, ascertaining no sexual assault was performed on the boy.

Sources said on Sunday that the medical report of a seminary student, Sabir Shah, and accused Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman could not prove that the cleric had sexually molested the boy. But police were of the view that the report came out negative because of the delayed medical test of the victim, which might have destroyed the evidence.

INP reported that police added two more sections: Section 295, Section 298 to the case against Mufti Aziz. They said that both theses sections were non-bailable and added that the Punjab Forensic Science Agency report has been handed over to the police.

Deputy Inspector General of Investigation Shariq Jamal said the police would complete the accused’s challan on the basis of video evidence.

A case was registered against a seminary teacher Mufti Aziz on June 17 on the complaint of his student Sabir Shah for sexually assaulting the latter under sections 377 and 506. The student provided the video of the assault to the police in support of his claim.

Police have sent accused Mufti to jail after completing his remand.

On June 21, a North Cantt Court in Lahore granted a four-day physical remand of accused Mufti Aziz to CIA Police. The court also ordered a DNA test and medical checkup of accused Mufti Aziz.

Police arrested Mufti Aziz from Mianwali. They also arrested his two sons from Lahore and Lakki Marwat.

The 70-year-old religious cleric and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s deputy Ameer in Lahore is now in police lock-up.

Lahore police said that Mufti’s student Sabir lodged an FIR in North Cantt Police Station in which he claimed his teacher blackmailed him after he failed in one of his examinations and demanded sexual favours in return. The video went viral on social media and was widely condemned with people demanding immediate action.

Teary-eyed Sabir in the video said that his life was in danger as Mufti Aziz’s sons threatened to kill him for exposing Mufti Aziz. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl has also suspended the membership of Mufti Aziz.

