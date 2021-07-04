CITY

Gender Protection Unit arrests husband on wife’s complaint

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Gender Protection Unit of Islamabad Police have arrested a person on the complaint of his wife.

Police officials told this scribe that Islamabad IG Qazi Jamilur Rehman took notice of the complaint pertaining to domestic violence by a woman and directed the concerned officials to immediately provide her relief.

According to the details, a woman approached the police that her husband subjected her to torture and used to force her for begging. The woman was found with injuries in the nose and other body parts. A day earlier, her husband shaved her head as well.

The Gender Protection Unit immediately came into action and registered a case at the women police station.

The officials said that in-charge women police station Misbah investigated the case and found evidence of torture. Her husband Saqib was arrested immediately, said the officials further.

The Gender Protection Unit has been established on the directions of IG Islamabad with a toll-free helpline number 8090. Women and children victims of domestic violence and harassment can approach the unit for immediate action against the culprits.

Previous articleNo sexual assault proved against Mufti Aziz, says medical report
Next articleCabinet approves appointment of chief commissioner as regular CDA chief
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ISLAMABAD

Cabinet approves appointment of chief commissioner as regular CDA chief

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet approved the appointment of Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ali Ahmad as regular Chairman Capital Development Authority board for five years. Sources...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

NAB directs FGEHA to furnish record in illegal appointment inquiry

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has directed the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) to furnish records of officials appointed illegally. Sources said that NAB...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

PMD forecast pre-monsoon rains in Sindh, Punjab, GB and Kashmir

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast rainfall with wind and thunderstorm in eastern parts of Sindh, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. The weather will remain...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

Islamabad records lowest Covid-19 transmission rate

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad on Sunday recorded the lowest Covid-19 positivity rate over the past 24 hours in the current third wave of the pandemic. According to...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

Islamabad IG for redressal of gender-based violence complaints on priority

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police chief Qazi Jameelur Rehman Monday paid a visit to the gender protection unit in Sector F-6 and directed the officials there...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

Islamabad IG lauds clerics’ role in promoting religious harmony

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police chief Qazi Jamilur Rehman on Sunday lauded the role of clerics in promoting interfaith harmony. The manner in which the clerics assisted...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistani bikers ready to reach K2 base camp by bikes

LAHORE: To set a world record, Pakistani bikers have decided to reach the K-2 Mountain by bikes and therein, Gobi’s Paint will sponsor the entire...

Peshawar brothers arrested after thrashing sister with helmet, hammer

FIA notice to Nadeem Malik condemned by politicians, lawyers

India masterminded Lahore blast: NSA

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.