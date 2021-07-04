Gender Protection Unit arrests husband on wife’s complaint

ISLAMABAD: The Gender Protection Unit of Islamabad Police have arrested a person on the complaint of his wife.

Police officials told this scribe that Islamabad IG Qazi Jamilur Rehman took notice of the complaint pertaining to domestic violence by a woman and directed the concerned officials to immediately provide her relief.

According to the details, a woman approached the police that her husband subjected her to torture and used to force her for begging. The woman was found with injuries in the nose and other body parts. A day earlier, her husband shaved her head as well.

The Gender Protection Unit immediately came into action and registered a case at the women police station.

The officials said that in-charge women police station Misbah investigated the case and found evidence of torture. Her husband Saqib was arrested immediately, said the officials further.

The Gender Protection Unit has been established on the directions of IG Islamabad with a toll-free helpline number 8090. Women and children victims of domestic violence and harassment can approach the unit for immediate action against the culprits.