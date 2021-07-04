CITY

Lyari ringleader Naseer Baloch shot dead: police

By INP

KARACHI: The commander of a local gang was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Saturday night, police said.

Naseer Baloch, 25, was the commander of the Dubai Chowk neighbourhood in Lyari and was associated with the Baba Ladla group, police said. The incident took place near Dubai Chowk within the limits of the Baghdadi police station.

Following the incident, police and rescue officials arrived at the scene and shifted the body to Lyari General Hospital.

Baloch was wanted on several charges of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and kidnapping. He was recently released on bail by an anti-terrorism court.

Police suspect that Baloch was attempting to reactive the network of the proscribed Baloch Liberation Army in the town.

Police further said a case has been lodged against the attackers and an investigation is underway.

Previous articleEmirates extends suspension of flights from Pakistan
INP

2 COMMENTS

  2. Good riddance, mafia groups are forbidden in Muslim religion. Therefore, such people are what I consider as dregs of society.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

Edhi driver kidnapped in Larkana

KARACHI: A driver of Edhi Foundation was kidnapped along with his ambulance from Larkana late Saturday night, police said Sunday. Imran Machhi had travelled to...
Read more
KARACHI

Sindh to compensate Karachi anti-encroachment drive affectees

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to allot alternate accommodations to the affectees of the anti-encroachment drive along the drains in Karachi. The government will...
Read more
KARACHI

Indictment of Sindh chief minister in NAB case deferred

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday deferred the indictment of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in Nooriabad Power Plant reference until...
Read more
KARACHI

Ghani denies rumours of marriage with Hareem Shah

KARACHI: A day after the news of TikTok actor Hareem Shah’s marriage to an undisclosed member of the Sindh cabinet went viral on the...
Read more
KARACHI

ATC grants protective bail to PSP leader in terror-related cases

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Saturday granted protective bail to former Pak Sarzameen Party member Advocate Anis Ahmed Khan in four cases...
Read more
KARACHI

Schools reopen in Sindh as new infections decline

KARACHI: As coronavirus cases decline, primary schools across Sindh reopened today with strict standard operating procedures. According to instructions issued by the provincial government, schools...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

Edhi driver kidnapped in Larkana

KARACHI: A driver of Edhi Foundation was kidnapped along with his ambulance from Larkana late Saturday night, police said Sunday. Imran Machhi had travelled to...

Covid jabs mandatory for sellers at Eid cattle markets: NCOC

Afghan airline seeks CAA permission to operate flights to Islamabad

NCOC daily update: 1,228 new cases, 29 deaths from Covid-19

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.