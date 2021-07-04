Lyari ringleader Naseer Baloch shot dead: police

KARACHI: The commander of a local gang was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Saturday night, police said.

Naseer Baloch, 25, was the commander of the Dubai Chowk neighbourhood in Lyari and was associated with the Baba Ladla group, police said. The incident took place near Dubai Chowk within the limits of the Baghdadi police station.

Following the incident, police and rescue officials arrived at the scene and shifted the body to Lyari General Hospital.

Baloch was wanted on several charges of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and kidnapping. He was recently released on bail by an anti-terrorism court.

Police suspect that Baloch was attempting to reactive the network of the proscribed Baloch Liberation Army in the town.

Police further said a case has been lodged against the attackers and an investigation is underway.