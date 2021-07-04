Imran to visit Gwadar tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for a one-day visit to Gwadar in Balochistan tomorrow.

Accompanied by members of the cabinet, he will sign important memorandums and lay the foundation stone for several development projects including a desalination plant for the port city.

The prime minister will also oversee the agreement of a grant from China for a solar generator in the southern part of Balochistan.

In May, Imran placed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor on high priority and committed to complete its projects expeditiously.

In a recent interview with state-owned CGTN, he said that it was the “biggest thing happening in Pakistan”.

“China has stood by Pakistan in difficult times and we have a huge respect and love for the country,” he said.