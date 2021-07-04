NATIONAL

India masterminded Lahore blast: NSA

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The authorities have collected comprehensive evidence pointing to Indian involvement in the June 23 car bombing in a residential neighbourhood of Lahore that killed three people and wounded 25, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf disclosed on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference alongside Punjab Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani and Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, Yusuf said the mastermind of the attack “is an Indian citizen and [Indian spy agency] RAW [Research and Analysis Wing] is in touch with him”.

The revelation came days after Punjab Chief Usman Buzdar hinted at the involvement of a “hostile” intelligence agency in the incident.

Police have arrested terrorists suspected to be involved in the attack. The last of the five suspects was arrested from Rawalpindi on Monday on charges of parking the explosive-laden vehicle. The CTD shifted him to Lahore following the arrest.

David Peter, the prime suspect in the case who was arrested at the Lahore airport two days after the attack as he attempted to fly out of the country, has confirmed Gul’s identity and has also confessed to handing over the vehicle to him, a counter-terrorism office announced at the time.

Yusuf said the security agencies had the fakes names, real identities and location of the suspects because of efficient coordination between different agencies.

The day the explosion took place, there were “thousands of coordinated cyber attacks” on the government’s information infrastructure, he revealed, implying the involvement of the Indian state.

He further said that “Indian use of territory and people of third countries, which actually embarrasses those states,” was not “something new”.

“We have been constantly reminding the world of Indian actions, including a detailed dossier that was put out last November with details, minute details of finances, of action, of support arriving from India.”

Pakistan submitted a dossier submitted to the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in November, containing “irrefutable evidence” of India’s sponsorship of terrorism in the country.

The document contained specific evidence of financing, training, harbouring, and weapons supply in the shape of copies of correspondence, bank transactions and communication intercepts.

Yusuf also drew attention to the report by EU DisinfoLab providing a detailed account of how an organised network of “hundreds and thousands of fake outlets were being used to malign Pakistan internationally, to spread misinformation about Pakistan, and to hide what is actually a clear terrorist sponsorship by a state against another state”.

He said that “very unusually” there is also evidence of “thousands of attempts of cyber attacks against our critical investigative infrastructure immediately after the attack”.

More details to follow

