Emirates extends suspension of flights from Pakistan

DUBAI: Emirates has extended the suspension of flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka until July 15 in line with directives from the United Arab Emirates government, the airline said.

In a message on its website, the airline said passengers who have connected through these countries in the last two weeks will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the sheikhdom.

However, UAE nationals, holders of its golden visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid-19 protocols are exempted from the travel restrictions.

Last week, Emirates had announced that flights from Pakistan to Dubai would remain suspended “until further notice”.

The UAE had first announced the suspension of entry for travellers from Pakistan on national and foreign flights on May 12 to curtail the spread of coronavirus infections.

On Friday, Emirates suspended all passenger flights from India effective until further notice, a travel update on its website said.

But UAE nationals, golden visas holders and members of diplomatic missions were exempted and “may be” accepted to travel, it said.

Last week, UAE prohibited its citizens from travelling to the countries it has banned entry from recently as a Covid-19 precautionary measure.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority announced that the UAE citizens are prohibited from travelling to Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, and Nigeria.