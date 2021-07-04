NATIONAL

Islamabad to get six parking plazas

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority chief Ameer Ali Ahmed Sunday revealed that the body has approved PC-1 for the construction of six multi-storey parking buildings in Islamabad and construction will start in August.

The buildings will be constructed in accordance with modern architecture so that they could be seen as magnificent for parking purposes. He further said that each plaza will consist of five to eight floors.

Of them, three have been proposed in the Blue Area, one in Sector F-10, while others at I-8 and F-8 sectors.

“Rooftop gardens, cinema, mini shopping malls and food courts have also been planned in each building to attract the general public,” he added.

He said CDA is committed to resolving the traffic- and parking-related issues, adding that under the plan, the road network will also be expanded and renovated.

Replying to a question, he said in a bid to improve standards of public restrooms, the body has also planned to upgrade and revive them. The up-gradation work of restrooms and sector parks was in full swing and would be completed within few months, he said.

He said after focusing on the financial stability of the CDA, our main focus was to bring more transparency and bring reforms and restructuring of the hierarchy.

He said until mid of August, all directors will sit at public facilitation desks to address the citizens complaints, adding, this new system will bring more transparency.

He announced that for the facilitation of the general public, the body has planned to launch its helpline number and mobile app where people can register their complaints.

He assured the department is making all-out efforts to restore the natural beauty of the capital by utilising its available resources.

Previous articleTaliban seize key Kandahar district after fierce fighting
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Covid jabs mandatory for sellers at Eid cattle markets: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The government has declared Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for all sellers at cattle markets in connection with the upcoming Eidul Adha holidays. Through instructions issued...
Read more
NATIONAL

Afghan airline seeks CAA permission to operate flights to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan’s state-owned airline Ariana has expressed interest in beginning service from and to Pakistan and sought permission from Civil Aviation Authority for the...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 1,228 new cases, 29 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday reported 1,228 new Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Sunday. The NCOC, the department...
Read more
NATIONAL

Foreign policy aims to stabilise economy, attract investment: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the core foreign policy of the government is aimed at stabilising the economy and attracting...
Read more
NATIONAL

Citizens going abroad to be administered Moderna vaccine: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has announced that Pakistan would use the Moderna vaccine to inoculate its citizens who want to...
Read more
NATIONAL

No joint exercise with Israel during Black Sea drill: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday denied having bilateral naval training with Israel as both countries are participating in an international drill on Ukraine's Black...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Afghan airline seeks CAA permission to operate flights to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan’s state-owned airline Ariana has expressed interest in beginning service from and to Pakistan and sought permission from Civil Aviation Authority for the...

NCOC daily update: 1,228 new cases, 29 deaths from Covid-19

Bucks head to finals, Phoenix after slamming Hawks

Philippine military plane carrying 85 people crashes

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.