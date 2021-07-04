Islamabad to get six parking plazas

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority chief Ameer Ali Ahmed Sunday revealed that the body has approved PC-1 for the construction of six multi-storey parking buildings in Islamabad and construction will start in August.

The buildings will be constructed in accordance with modern architecture so that they could be seen as magnificent for parking purposes. He further said that each plaza will consist of five to eight floors.

Of them, three have been proposed in the Blue Area, one in Sector F-10, while others at I-8 and F-8 sectors.

“Rooftop gardens, cinema, mini shopping malls and food courts have also been planned in each building to attract the general public,” he added.

He said CDA is committed to resolving the traffic- and parking-related issues, adding that under the plan, the road network will also be expanded and renovated.

Replying to a question, he said in a bid to improve standards of public restrooms, the body has also planned to upgrade and revive them. The up-gradation work of restrooms and sector parks was in full swing and would be completed within few months, he said.

He said after focusing on the financial stability of the CDA, our main focus was to bring more transparency and bring reforms and restructuring of the hierarchy.

He said until mid of August, all directors will sit at public facilitation desks to address the citizens complaints, adding, this new system will bring more transparency.

He announced that for the facilitation of the general public, the body has planned to launch its helpline number and mobile app where people can register their complaints.

He assured the department is making all-out efforts to restore the natural beauty of the capital by utilising its available resources.