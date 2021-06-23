HEADLINES

COAS for collective response against emerging challenges

By INP

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan necessitate close cooperation and collective response against common challenges in emerging geo-strategic paradigm in the region.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations media release received here, the Army Chief made these remarks during his official visit of Republic of Azerbaijan where he called on Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan Colonel General Eyvazov Vilayat Suleyman Oglu, Chief of State Border Service of Azerbaijan Colonel General Elchin Guliyev and Chief of State Security Service Colonel General Ali Naghi Oglu Naghiyev at Baku.

COAS Bajwa also reiterated for increased mutually beneficial engagements at all levels and forums.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation, regional peace and stability and cooperation in energy, trade and connectivity projects between both brotherly countries were discussed.

The dignitaries also acknowledged high standards of professionalism of the Pakistan Army and contributions for conflict prevention in the region especially efforts for bringing peace in Afghanistan.

Previous articleKashmir Committee evolves strategy to counter Indian fake news on Kashmir & Pakistan
INP

