CITY

Schools reopen in Sindh as new infections decline

By Staff Report

KARACHI: As coronavirus cases decline, primary schools across Sindh reopened today with strict standard operating procedures.

According to instructions issued by the provincial government, schools will reopen with 50 percent attendance while school teachers and administrators have been directed to ensure the implementation of health guidelines.

Earlier this month, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho had announced to keep schools in the province closed until the government was certain that coronavirus cases were on the decline.

“This is a numbers game. We have to proceed with caution until the numbers improve and don’t want to risk the lives of our children, their parents and relatives,” she said at the time.

Last month, the National Command and Operation Centre had allowed the phased reopening of educational institutions from May 24 in districts where the positivity rate was less than five percent.

Staff Report

