NCOC daily update: 907 new Covid infections take total caseload to 949,175

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday recorded 907 new cases of Covid-19, receiving a transmission rate of 2.61 percent, the National Command and Operation Centre said Monday.

The NCOC, the department leading the fight against the pandemic, said that the total number of Covid-19 cases rose to 949,175 in the country, including 893,148 recoveries.

The number of active cases dropped to 34,020, and 2,238 of them are in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, 30 deaths from the coronavirus were recorded on Sunday, raising the toll to 22,007.

Punjab is the worst-hit province by Covid-19 with 345,065 infections, followed by Sindh with 332,254 infections.