World

Will Smith opening up, releasing memoir ‘Will’ in November

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: Actor Will Smith is ready to open up about his life story.

Penguin Press announced Sunday that Smith will release his memoir called “Will” on November 9. The actor-rapper shared a photo of the book’s cover art to more than 54 million of his followers on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Smith said he is “finally ready” to release the memoir after working on the book for two years.

The book will be published by Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House and co-authored by Mark Manson, the author of “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck.”

“It’s been a labor of love,” Smith said in his post.

Smith will also narrate the audiobook of “Will” from Penguin Random House Audio.

“Will” looks to tell a story about Smith’s life and career. The book will delve into him being raised in West Philadelphia to entering superstardom as an actor and rapper. He’s a two-time Academy Award nominee and won a four-time Grammy winner.

Smith starred in the “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” “Bad Boys,” “Men in Black” and “Pursuit of Happyness.” He has won Grammys for “Summertime”, “Men In Black”, “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” and “Parents Just Don’t Understand”.

Previous articleSchools reopen in Sindh as new infections decline
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Europeans, US warn Iran nuclear talks won’t be open-ended

TEHRAN: Western officials warned Tehran on Sunday that negotiations to revive its nuclear deal could not continue indefinitely after the sides announced a break...
Read more
World

Hong Kong newspaper to shut within days: official

HONG KONG: Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily will be forced to shut “in a matter of days” after authorities froze the company’s assets under...
Read more
World

Saudi Arabia seeks religious reset as clerical power wanes

Muezzins issuing high-decibel calls to prayer have long been part of Saudi identity, but a crackdown on mosque loudspeakers is among contentious reforms seeking...
Read more
World

Iran, world powers adjourn nuclear talks, resumption date unclear

Negotiators for Iran and six world powers on Sunday adjourned talks on reviving their 2015 nuclear deal and return to their respective capitals for...
Read more
World

Sri Lanka investigates troops over ‘humiliation’ of Muslims

Sri Lanka's military launched an investigation on Sunday after social media posts showed soldiers forcing minority Muslims to kneel in the streets as a...
Read more
World

Taliban say committed to peace process, want ‘genuine Islamic system’

KABUL: The Taliban said on Sunday they were committed to peace talks, adding they wanted a "genuine Islamic system" in Afghanistan that would make...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Organisers set to decide on domestic spectators for Tokyo 2020

TOKYO: Olympic organisers are expected to decide later on Monday (today) whether and to what extent domestic spectators will be allowed into venues in...

Hong Kong newspaper to shut within days: official

Epaper – June 21 LHR 2021

Epaper – June 21 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.