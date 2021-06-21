Iran hands over 400 illegal migrants to Pakistan

QUETTA: Iranian authorities on Monday handed over 400 migrants to Levies Force through Raahdari Gate at Taftan border in Chagai district.

Initial investigation revealed that these people had crossed the border illegally in an attempt to reach Turkey and Europe for a better livelihood, while some others were working in Iran on daily wages.

According to official sources, the Levies Force authorities later handed over them to the Federal Investigation Agency for further investigation and prosecution accordingly.

The agency will further investigate and prosecute the illegal migrants.

A Levies Force official said that migrants who did not have national identity cards were handed back to Iranian authorities and they would be received once they proved that they are Pakistani nationals.

Islamabad and Tehran are engaged in strengthening cooperation to stop illegal cross-border movements.