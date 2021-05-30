Fawad questions timing of PDM protest call

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the country had to face economic hardships due to bad economic policies of previous PML-N and PP stints and when the economy is stabilising, the opposition’s protest call is preposterous.

In a tweet posted Sunday, Fawad said due to detrimental policies of past governments, the country had to suffer economic hardships.

He said after a long time, the PTI government’s sagacious policies have started bearing fruit. He said for the first time in Pakistan’s history, more than Rs4,000 billion was collected in tax revenue.

He eulogised the efforts of Pakistan nationals abroad who actively contributed to the efforts to put Pakistan to its two feet. He said the they sent Rs1,000 billion in remittances.

Fawad further said wheat, sugarcane and maize witnessed bumper production contributing to Rs1,100 billion to the agricultural economy which enhanced the purchasing power of farmers remarkably.

He shared the sale of tractors rose by 64 percent and added that there was an increase in the use of fertilizers and insecticide medicines.

The stock market created a new record on May 27 after it witnessed a trade of 2.21 billion shares, he said. Pakistan’s market was one of the best markets in the world.

He wondered at this time when the economy was going up and the economic condition of a common man was being changed, then why the opposition was giving a protest call. Who will benefit from this kind of politics, he asked.