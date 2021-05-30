NATIONAL

Fawad questions timing of PDM protest call

By APP
Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing a Press briefing in Islamabad August 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the country had to face economic hardships due to bad economic policies of previous PML-N and PP stints and when the economy is stabilising, the opposition’s protest call is preposterous.

In a tweet posted Sunday, Fawad said due to detrimental policies of past governments, the country had to suffer economic hardships.

He said after a long time, the PTI government’s sagacious policies have started bearing fruit. He said for the first time in Pakistan’s history, more than Rs4,000 billion was collected in tax revenue.

He eulogised the efforts of Pakistan nationals abroad who actively contributed to the efforts to put Pakistan to its two feet. He said the they sent Rs1,000 billion in remittances.

Fawad further said wheat, sugarcane and maize witnessed bumper production contributing to Rs1,100 billion to the agricultural economy which enhanced the purchasing power of farmers remarkably.

He shared the sale of tractors rose by 64 percent and added that there was an increase in the use of fertilizers and insecticide medicines.

The stock market created a new record on May 27 after it witnessed a trade of 2.21 billion shares, he said. Pakistan’s market was one of the best markets in the world.

He wondered at this time when the economy was going up and the economic condition of a common man was being changed, then why the opposition was giving a protest call. Who will benefit from this kind of politics, he asked.

Previous articleDaily vaccinations hit new record after nearly 400,000 inoculated: Umar
Next articleParents demand mock tests to prepare students for board assessments
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan stops official contact with Afghan NSA after expletive-laden tirade

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad has conveyed to Kabul it will no longer conduct official business with its national security chief because of his recent “abusive outburst”...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC to take up sacked judge’s appeal against dismissal

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up on Monday the petition of sacked judge of Islamabad High Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui challenging the presidential...
Read more
NATIONAL

Parents demand mock tests to prepare students for board assessments

ISLAMABAD: Parents have demanded the concerned authorities to conduct pre-board examinations to prepare the students for the final board assessments. The parents, worried about the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Daily vaccinations hit new record after nearly 400,000 inoculated: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development and head of the National Command and Operation Centre Asad Umar on Sunday said Pakistan set a new...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran to take calls from public today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will answer the public's questions via telephone on Monday, his office announced, in the fourth such session since he...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM expresses confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence. During his visit to a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Fawad questions timing of PDM protest call

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the country had to face economic hardships due to bad economic policies of previous PML-N...

Daily vaccinations hit new record after nearly 400,000 inoculated: Umar

Imran to take calls from public today

Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK Covid-19 variants

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.