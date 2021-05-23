Opinion

Children’s mental health

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Want to draw attention toward the people of Gaza. They are suffering through a lot, lives have been lost and families shattered, with devastating impacts on children. imagine 3 a 4-year-old child enjoying airstrikes thinking that it’s a Norm. For many years, these children have been witnessing violence, leaving them traumatized. Many have experienced the loss of a family member or friend, which has a tremendous impact on their mental health and emotional well-being. The situation was further exacerbated by the threat of conflict, the fear of bombs, and the constant insecurity which has a strong impact on the region and the psychosocial well-being of children. Requesting the authorities to kindly do something for them using their sources.

Savera Hassan

- Advertisement -

KARACHI

Previous articleFood items cheap rate
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Food items cheap rate

The rate increases in Ramadan is becoming a big problem for the cities, especially the poor people, they cannot fulfill their requirement due to...
Read more
Letters

Preventing child rape

Child Rape is still one of the biggest issues in Pakistan. Last year, the executive director of Sahil, Manizeh Bano said the cases of...
Read more
Editorials

Inventing good news

The National Accounts Committee’s GDP projection for the current fiscal year of 2020-2021 seems as self-serving as it is convenient. At 3.94 percent, it...
Read more
Editorials

Questions of citizenship

The Hafiz Hamdullah case and covid-19 vaccinations pose essentially the same question. The former JUI(F) Senator from Balochistan, Hafiz Hamdullah, had his CNIC restored by...
Read more
Comment

Vaccinating the world in a much-improved way

‘The World Trade Organization and WHO to convene major vaccine-producing countries and manufacturers to get agreement on voluntary licensing and technology transfer arrangements for...
Read more
Comment

The sacrifices of the people of Kashmir will not go in vain

In the annals of history, nations and peoples are often blessed with leaders, guides and activists who play singular roles providing leadership that transcends...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

Inventing good news

The National Accounts Committee’s GDP projection for the current fiscal year of 2020-2021 seems as self-serving as it is convenient. At 3.94 percent, it...

Questions of citizenship

‘Time is now to act on Palestine and Kashmir’

Gulalai Ismail slammed on receiving award from dubious HR group

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.