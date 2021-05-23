Children’s mental health

Want to draw attention toward the people of Gaza. They are suffering through a lot, lives have been lost and families shattered, with devastating impacts on children. imagine 3 a 4-year-old child enjoying airstrikes thinking that it’s a Norm. For many years, these children have been witnessing violence, leaving them traumatized. Many have experienced the loss of a family member or friend, which has a tremendous impact on their mental health and emotional well-being. The situation was further exacerbated by the threat of conflict, the fear of bombs, and the constant insecurity which has a strong impact on the region and the psychosocial well-being of children. Requesting the authorities to kindly do something for them using their sources.

Savera Hassan

KARACHI