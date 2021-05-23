Opinion

Putting committees, God knows where this ritual started, when it happened, why it happened, no one knows. Ritual said that the women of the middle and slum population now adopt the style of making it so that the committee is being formed without saying anything. I wonder how these women can put up such long committees, and even receive a word of pleasure and no one dies before the committee! This is probably the secret of women’s longevity. To this day, I have not seen a woman whose committee is yet to come out and who has died before the committee. Women’s committees are not just committees, they are written history. Their committees are so long that it can be inferred from this that the virgins of that time now come to their house with three children and go back to their in-laws after giving the committee. See the importance.

Shehzadi Hasan Ali

Karachi

 

