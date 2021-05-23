Opinion

Face mask mandatory

By Editor's Mail
Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani on Friday issued a city-wide directive, making the wearing of face masks compulsory for all citizens. The decision was taken in view of the rising incidence of coronavirus cases in the port city, according to a press release issued by the commissioner’s spokesperson. Shalwani, who also holds the charge of Karachi administrator, directed deputy commissioners to ensure that all citizens wore masks and to impose penalties of up to Rs500 in case of violation of the order. The commissioner further directed the DCs to ensure that SOPs to combat the virus were being implemented in markets and shopping malls in their respective areas, adding that shopkeepers must ensure that their staff and customers don’t enter the premises without wearing a mask. He added that penal action would be taken against the shopkeepers and market administration in whose premises SOPs were being flouted. To a question about whether commuters will also have to wear masks while riding vehicles, the commissioner replied in the affirmative.

Mehmood Khan

Karachi

 

