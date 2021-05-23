Imran calls core committee meeting, discusses engagement with Tareen Group

HEADLINES

Premier says there won’t be any compromise on accountability / Directs to hold local government elections in Punjab, KP this year

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s core committee on Sunday, wherein they discussed ways to engage with the Jahangir Tareen group.

Imran told the meeting that there would be no compromise on accountability and nobody would be given an NRO.

“My party is not for someone who thinks they will join it with a motorcycle in their possession but will rake up money for Land Cruisers,” Imran told the meeting.

“Even if my government collapses, I will not compromise on accountability principle, ” he added. “My government will not be blackmailed at the hands of some pressure groups.”

The premier said that accountability will continue indiscriminately and across the board.

Separately, the meeting deliberated over local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, the two provinces where PTI has its government. The prime minister directed chief ministers of KP and Punjab to hold local bodies poll this year.

The meeting also decided that there will be no vengeance policy by the government, neither on the opposition parties nor on allies who dissent from the policies.

The prime minister said that he never directed anyone to open a case on someone or prosecute someone based on his personal bias or to exact revenge on them. “Nobody should expect any concession from me, however, the law will mark its own trajectory for both my allies and enemies,” the prime minister reportedly told his party members.

Separately, Pakistan will host World Environment Day 2021 globally for the first time in history with Prime Minister Imran heading a climate change conference on June 4 to highlight the country’s effective policy in this regard.

This year’s observance of World Environment Day with the collaboration of the UN Environment Programme will be on the theme of ‘ecosystem restoration’ and focus on resetting our relationship with nature. It will also mark the formal launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021–2030.

Only four people are invited to participate in the conference with PM Imran chairing the global summit on the environment, which would also be attended by the secretary-general of the UN, Pope, and German Chancellor.

Last year, China was picked as the host of the global summit on World Environment Day.

The prime minister, during the summit, would highlight the Billion Tree Tsunami project, Clean Green Pakistan project, electric vehicle policy, national parks, green jobs, and other climate change initiatives taken by the incumbent government at the conference.

A mega ceremony to mark World Environment Day 2021 would also be held on June 5 in Islamabad, where key announcements would be made to pursue an effective climate change policy in the country.

