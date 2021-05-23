Food items cheap rate

The rate increases in Ramadan is becoming a big problem for the cities, especially the poor people, they cannot fulfill their requirement due to high rates in Ramadan even cannot purchase their basic needs for their family and Children. Most of the Muslim and non-Muslim countries give the subsidy for their Muslim cities especially in Ramadan to enjoy their Holy Month with worship and fulfill their requirement easily.

There are so many welfares working in our country, they disturb necessary food items to poor people as per their capacity, if our government interduce (Sasta Bazar) cheap Rate Markets where the poor people can purchase the all-necessary food items in very cheap rate with the help of Government Fond and normal cities contribution.

Hasan Noor Umer Ansari

Karachi