Opinion

Food items cheap rate

By Editor's Mail
0
0

The rate increases in Ramadan is becoming a big problem for the cities, especially the poor people, they cannot fulfill their requirement due to high rates in Ramadan even cannot purchase their basic needs for their family and Children. Most of the Muslim and non-Muslim countries give the subsidy for their Muslim cities especially in Ramadan to enjoy their Holy Month with worship and fulfill their requirement easily.
There are so many welfares working in our country, they disturb necessary food items to poor people as per their capacity, if our government interduce (Sasta Bazar) cheap Rate Markets where the poor people can purchase the all-necessary food items in very cheap rate with the help of Government Fond and normal cities contribution.

Hasan Noor Umer Ansari

- Advertisement -

Karachi

Previous articlePreventing child rape
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Preventing child rape

Child Rape is still one of the biggest issues in Pakistan. Last year, the executive director of Sahil, Manizeh Bano said the cases of...
Read more
Editorials

Inventing good news

The National Accounts Committee’s GDP projection for the current fiscal year of 2020-2021 seems as self-serving as it is convenient. At 3.94 percent, it...
Read more
Editorials

Questions of citizenship

The Hafiz Hamdullah case and covid-19 vaccinations pose essentially the same question. The former JUI(F) Senator from Balochistan, Hafiz Hamdullah, had his CNIC restored by...
Read more
Comment

Vaccinating the world in a much-improved way

‘The World Trade Organization and WHO to convene major vaccine-producing countries and manufacturers to get agreement on voluntary licensing and technology transfer arrangements for...
Read more
Comment

The sacrifices of the people of Kashmir will not go in vain

In the annals of history, nations and peoples are often blessed with leaders, guides and activists who play singular roles providing leadership that transcends...
Read more
Comment

The blood moon and the Gaza conflict

Tensions between Israel and Palestine escalated into a broader war, with Israel striking targets in Gaza.  It was the night of April 13, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

Questions of citizenship

The Hafiz Hamdullah case and covid-19 vaccinations pose essentially the same question. The former JUI(F) Senator from Balochistan, Hafiz Hamdullah, had his CNIC restored by...

‘Time is now to act on Palestine and Kashmir’

Gulalai Ismail slammed on receiving award from dubious HR group

Vaccinating the world in a much-improved way

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.