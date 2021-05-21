NATIONAL

Shehbaz-led NA delegation hands over resolution on Palestine to UN representative

Harnes says he understands sentiments of Pakistan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: On behalf of the parliament, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on Friday handed over the unanimously approved resolution on Israel’s aggression and barbarism against Palestinians to UN Representative in Pakistan Julian Harnes.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Andaleeb Abbas, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Maulana Asad, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb and some other members of the Parliament also Julian Harness on the occasion.

Talking to the UN representative, Shehbaz said that he is handing over the sentiments of Pakistan’s Parliament, its people and the Muslim Ummah. He said that the people of Pakistan demand and appeal that the UN Security Council ensures justice for the people of Palestine.

He also said that Pakistan stands united with the Palestinians on this issue, adding that it is legal, moral and humanitarian responsibility of the UN, UNSC and other world organisations that they safeguard the innocent Palestinians.

The opposition leader said that he has been striving for years for the right of self-determination of the people of Palestine, but since 1948, Palestinians are massacred and betrayed time and again for one unjust reason after another.

He reminded how hundreds, including children, lost their lives, thousands were wounded and tens of thousands displaced in the recent brutal aggression by Israel.

He said that the Israeli aggression is a blatant violation of the international resolutions and laws, and Pakistan condemns the aggression in the strongest words and deems it unacceptable. The entire world is condemning it and international organisations will need to fulfil their duties and take practical tangible steps against it, he added.

He requested Julian to convey these sentiments to the relevant authorities that Pakistan stresses the need for implementation of the UN and UNSC resolutions on this issue.

Global peace would be an elusive dream unless Palestinians are given their rights, and the situation could escalate to a third world war, he said.

Shehbaz said that it is the right of the Palestinians to live with dignity and honour in the light of international laws and policies of the UN and international human rights organisations.

Julian greeted the delegation, led by Shehbaz, and said he understands the sentiments of Pakistan and its Parliament. He came all the way to bid the delegation farewell.

Previous articleSchools to reopen in some parts of country from Monday
Next articlePM sees ray of hope amidst changing world public opinion for Palestinians
Staff Report

A Modern Story of Colonization

It has been more than a week since tensions arose in Palestine over Israel's forced occupation in East Jerusalem and the demolition of Palestinian...

China and Pakistan: A Friendship Beyond Strategy

What the people of Gaza badly need

Threats multiplying 

