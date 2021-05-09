PM to perform Umrah on Sunday, meet Imam-e-Kaaba

Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform Umrah on Sunday and meet the Imam-e-Kaaba as part of his official tour of Saudi Arabia, Senator Faisal Javed Khan revealed.

The senator was travelling with the premier to Makkah, where they are to perform the holy rituals. He shared the above information on social media.

In a tweet, Javed said the prime minister will also hold meetings with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) secretary-general and the head of the Muslim World League.

“He will then address a Roshan Digital Account event in Jeddah,” tweeted Javed.

PM Imran Khan earlier paid respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) in Madinah. He had announced his intent to do so a day earlier, hours after he landed in Saudi Arabia’s Madinah city.

“Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI at Aqdam e Aaliya, while he’s in Madina to pay respect at Roza E Rasoolﷺ,” the PM’s Office had said in a statement issued on Twitter.

Earlier, Governor of Madinah, Amir Faisal bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, had received the prime minister upon arrival, the PM’s Office had said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, and Food Minister Punjab Aleem Khan accompanied the premier.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill and Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi are also part of the delegation.