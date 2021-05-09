Top leadership condemns Israeli violence at Al-Aqsa Mosque

ISLAMABAD: The top civilian leadership on Sunday condemned Israel’s “apartheid” practices and violent attacks on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque that left more than 200 Palestinians wounded.

The unrest followed Friday prayers when Israeli riot police fired rubber bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades at Palestinians as violence erupted outside Islam’s third holiest site.

Israeli forces stormed the mosque’s plaza and fired sound grenades inside the building, where throngs of worshippers, including women and children, were praying on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Competing claims to East Jerusalem — home to major shrines of Islam, Judaism and Christianity — lie at the heart of the conflict and have also triggered violence in the past.

It is among territories that Palestinians seek for a future state. US-sponsored statehood negotiations with Israel stalled in 2014. Israel deems all of Jerusalem as its capital — a status not recognised abroad.

Police defended their actions as security moves, but these were seen as provocations by Muslims who accuse Israel of threatening their freedom of worship.

“Strongly condemn Israeli Forces’ attack esp during Ramazan on Palestinians in Qibla-e-Awaal, Al-Aqsa Mosque, violating all norms of humanity [and] int[ernational] law,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet.

Strongly condemn Israeli Forces’ attack esp during Ramazan on Palestinians in Qibla-e-Awaal, Al-Aqsa Mosque, violating all norms of humanity & int law. We reiterate support for Palestinian ppl. Int community must take immed action to protect Palestinians & their legitimate rights — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 9, 2021

“We reiterate support for Palestinian [people]. Int[ernational] community must take immed[iate] action to protect Palestinians [and] their legitimate rights.”

The sentiment was echoed by President Dr Arif Alvi. “It is a shame that Israeli apartheid against Palestinians continues. Atrocious attack on peaceful praying Muslims is given the usual media spin of ‘clashes,’” he tweeted.

It is a shame that Israeli apartheid against Palestinians continues. Atrocious attack on peaceful praying Muslims is given the usual media spin of ‘clashes’. My brothers don’t lose hope. Time is near when International Politics will be based on morality & not on vested interests. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) May 9, 2021

“My brothers don’t lose hope,” he added. “Time is near when International Politics will be based on morality & not on vested interests.”

The current wave of protests broke out at the beginning of Ramadan three weeks ago when Israel restricted gatherings at a popular meeting spot outside Jerusalem’s Old City neighbourhood.

Israel removed the restrictions, briefly calming the situation, but protests have reignited in recent days over the threatened evictions in East Jerusalem. Other recent developments also contributed to the tense atmosphere, including the postponement of Palestinian elections, deadly violence in which a Palestinian teenager was killed.