Top leadership condemns Israeli violence at Al-Aqsa Mosque

ISLAMABAD: The top civilian leadership on Sunday condemned Israel’s “apartheid” practices and violent attacks on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque that left more than 200 Palestinians wounded.
The unrest followed Friday prayers when Israeli riot police fired rubber bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades at Palestinians as violence erupted outside Islam’s third holiest site.
Israeli forces stormed the mosque’s plaza and fired sound grenades inside the building, where throngs of worshippers, including women and children, were praying on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.
Competing claims to East Jerusalem — home to major shrines of Islam, Judaism and Christianity — lie at the heart of the conflict and have also triggered violence in the past.
It is among territories that Palestinians seek for a future state. US-sponsored statehood negotiations with Israel stalled in 2014. Israel deems all of Jerusalem as its capital — a status not recognised abroad.
Police defended their actions as security moves, but these were seen as provocations by Muslims who accuse Israel of threatening their freedom of worship.
“Strongly condemn Israeli Forces’ attack esp during Ramazan on Palestinians in Qibla-e-Awaal, Al-Aqsa Mosque, violating all norms of humanity [and] int[ernational] law,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet.
“We reiterate support for Palestinian [people]. Int[ernational] community must take immed[iate] action to protect Palestinians [and] their legitimate rights.”
The sentiment was echoed by President Dr Arif Alvi. “It is a shame that Israeli apartheid against Palestinians continues. Atrocious attack on peaceful praying Muslims is given the usual media spin of ‘clashes,’” he tweeted.
“My brothers don’t lose hope,” he added. “Time is near when International Politics will be based on morality & not on vested interests.”
The current wave of protests broke out at the beginning of Ramadan three weeks ago when Israel restricted gatherings at a popular meeting spot outside Jerusalem’s Old City neighbourhood.
Israel removed the restrictions, briefly calming the situation, but protests have reignited in recent days over the threatened evictions in East Jerusalem. Other recent developments also contributed to the tense atmosphere, including the postponement of Palestinian elections, deadly violence in which a Palestinian teenager was killed.
On Monday, the Supreme Court of Israel is set to decide whether to uphold the eviction of six families from the neighborhood in favour of Jewish settlers, New York Times reported.
The decades-old legal battle over the fate of a few dozen Palestinians, which Israeli officials dismiss as “a real estate dispute”, has become emblematic of a wider effort to remove thousands of Palestinians from strategic areas in East Jerusalem and a stand-in for the whole conflict.
The latest wave of violence drew condemnations even from Israel’s Arab allies and calls for calm from the United States, Europe, and the United Nations. The Arab League scheduled an emergency meeting on Monday.
“Condemn in strongest terms attack on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, first Qibla of Islam, by Israeli Occupation Forces in the holy month of Ramzan,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a tweet.
“Such brutality is against [the] very spirit of humanity & human rights law,” he added, expressing Pakistan’s “steadfast support” of the Palestinian cause.
In a statement, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri said the shelling on unarmed Palestinians is the “worst act of terrorism and inhumanity.”
The opposition also echoed the government’s condemnation. National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif questioned the role of the willingness of the international community in stopping the “worst human rights abuses” that are taking place in Palestine.
“There is no one to put stop to Israel’s desire for the occupation of more Palestinian lands,” he said on Twitter.
Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on Saturday reaffirmed their full support for “all the legitimate rights” of the Palestinians, especially their right to self-determination and establishment of their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The reaffirmation was made during a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Imran Khan in Jeddah, according to a joint statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“In the constructive spirit of discussions, the two sides reaffirmed their full support for all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, especially, their right to self-determination and establishment of their independent state with pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant UN resolutions,” the statement read.