Dr Alvi appoints 13 judges in LHC, others in BHC

By Mian Abrar
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party candidate Arif Alvi (C) walks back with party leaders after submitting papers for the presidential election outside the high court building in Islamabad on August 27, 2018. Pakistan will hold presidential elections on September 4. / AFP / FAROOQ NAEEM

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Thursday approved a summary of the appointment of judges in the Balochistan High Court (BHC) and Lahore High Court (LHC).

President Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of two additional judges of the Balochistan High Court on the advice of the prime minister.

The president also approved the appointment of 13 judges of the Lahore High Court.

Dr Alivi has also empowered sessions courts to hear rape cases under the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance.

Under the ordinance, rape cases will be heard in session courts till the establishment of special courts across the country.

The president, in consultation with the chief justice, delegated the power to the Sessions Judges.

President Alvi approved the relaxation of prisoners’ sentences on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The sentence of prisoners for various crimes was reduced by 90 days.

The leniency will not apply to prisoners involved in serious crimes.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

