Govt forms parliamentary committee to further electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday formulated a five-member parliamentary committee to further the agenda of electoral reforms and to engage the opposition in an attempt to seek their consensus.

With the formation of the electoral reforms committee, the government and opposition would interact inside the parliament, giving the main stage to the parliament.

According to the NA secretariat, this parliamentary committee comprises Federal Ministers Pervaiz Khattak, Fawad Hussain Chaudary, Asad Umer, Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Amir Dogar.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser formulated this committee as Prime Minister Imran Khan also wrote a letter to the speaker regarding initiating the task of electoral reforms through the constitution of a parliamentary committee.

It may be mentioned here that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have already hinted at their agreement to engage in electoral reform.

On this occasion, Asad Qaisar remarked that electoral reforms are imperative to gain public trust in the electoral process. He also mentioned that completing the process of electoral reforms before the next election would ensure transparency and fairness.