Media reports against PM Imran are ‘false and fabricated’: Yasinzai

By INP

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Justice (r) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai says media reports of a statement against Prime Minister Imran Khan which is being attributed to him are “false and fabricated”.

Yasinzai said he did not speak to anyone and did not give an interview to any TV channel or newspaper.

He said he does not have any connection with statements attributed to him that are being made and spread deliberately.

“I respect Prime Minister Imran Khan from the bottom of my heart, I can’t even think or dream of giving such a statement [about PM Khan],” Yasinzai said.

His clarification comes a few days after PM Imran had asked the Balochistan governor to resign.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran had asked the Governor of Balochistan, retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, to step down from his post. Yasinzai had reportedly refused to resign.

