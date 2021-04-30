Well Done, Nepal!

It is interesting to know that Nepal has been able to complete the reconstruction of the historical monument of Dharahara. It may be recalled that the ancient tower was completely damaged in an earthquake on 25 April 2015. A historic site recognised by the UNESCO, this beautiful part of the Nepali architecture has been a tourist attraction for a long time now. Tourism has been thriving across the world. Any sincere step to revive the sector must be encouraged. This is all the more important in the wake of the current pandemic conundrum. Due to the coronavirus, people have been under pressure both physically and mentally. Reviving the tourism sector will infuse new energy into them. Here, people have been visiting various tourist attractions in my native areas like Tiruchendur, Korkai, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to worship and chill out. Such beautiful architectural monuments as the Dharahara tower have been the mirrors of ancient times and history. Still, I remember visiting places like Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Chennai, Bangalore and Mumbai in the years like 1995 and 1998 as a student. Next to the West, the Asian region has been home to great culture and the hub of beautiful tourist locations. Going by history and geographical structure, it is clear that Asian nations have been tucked in the lap of natural creatures like seas, mountains, rivers and natural resources. Now that Nepal has taken bold steps to open the Dharahara historical monument, it is understandable that this beautiful Himalayan region has always been ready to emerge stronger amid the pandemic and Nature’s fury. This is a positive message to all in the region. Well done and keep it up, Kathmandu!

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai