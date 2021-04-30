Mental illness One of the terrible things in your life is to end your life. We can hardly Imagine precede suffering of suicide. You need strength is to end ourselves. The suicidal cases are being reported on alarming rate. Sindh remains main target of suicide cases. According to Sindh Mental Health authority (SMHA) Sindh has recorded 767 suicidal cases from 2016 to 2020. Tharparker remains top of the list where women ratio is higher than men. In Tharparkar 79 ended their lives in which 48 were women and 31 men in last five years. While Sanghar, Badin and Umarkot are not far behind than Tharparker. These cases which are reported many more cases remain unreported The factors of suicidal can be many more, the major reasons which are given by experts are poverty, unemployment, health issues, depression, stress, helplessness and family issues. Alcohol addict and drugs are also cause of suicidal. Covid 19 has too increased suicidal ratio. The story starts when mental ill person become extreme pessimist and then he gets suicidal thoughts in his mind. Depression is major culprit of suicide. Those who are depressed must be heard grievances and they must be given confidence. They must be given conducive environment. It is said that 50 to 60 percent mentally ill person who died gave some warning to friends and parents. When they found themselves helpless, they commit suicide? If a person gives some warning he must not be left alone. It is more prevalent in women than men but men become more victim of this deadly disease because men choose more lethal option of suicide. According to some experts Giddu hospital is only big hospital in Sindh and Pakistan for mental disorder patient. In different district of Sindh, no psychiatric facility at all. According to psychiatric doctors’ 90 percent who commit suicide who suffers from mental illness and disorder. According to researchers depressed people and suicidal behavior people have decreased serotonin in the mind. It is also said that those who have attempted suicide who have low level of serotonin. Experts also say that serotonin receptors in the brain increased their activity with major depression and suicidality. Higher Authorities must make some legalization to deal with. Suicide is strictly forbidden in Islam. Islam always gives lesson of humanity and cooperation and brotherhood.

Rasheed Mangrio

- Advertisement -

Hyderabad