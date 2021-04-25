CITY

Ventilator occupancy reaches 94pc in Lahore public hospitals

LAHORE: The ventilator occupancy at public hospitals in Punjab on Sunday reached 94 percent due to the increasing number of critical Covid-19 patients.

Official figures suggested the bed occupancy in the intensive care and high dependency units of the public hospitals in Lahore was alarming. The patients found it difficult to acquire a ventilator at the eight hospitals of Punjab that are reserved for coronavirus patients.

The data showed that out of 84 ventilators available at Mayo Hospital, 81 are currently in use of critical patients. 32 ventilators at the Services Hospital were also occupied by coronavirus patients.

All the ventilators designated for the critical patients at Kot Khawaja Saeed Teaching Hospital and Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, General Hospital, and Ganga Ram Hospital have already been occupied.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that more ventilators are being provided to the hospitals across the province to meet the growing demand.

As the country battles a third peak of the pandemic, the higher education department closed down colleges in at least 25 districts across Punjab.

With a deteriorating infection situation, the department had decided to close down all colleges falling in the limits of at least 25 districts.

