Peshawar BRT to resume on Monday

By INP
A bus drives along the newly-built corridor of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), a rapid bus transit system running along an east-west corridor, during a test-run in Peshawar on August 5, 2020. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP)

PESHAWAR: Peshawar BRT will resume its service from Monday (tomorrow) after partial suspension for a day on Sunday due to government measures to stem the possible spread of the coronavirus amid the ongoing peak.

The transport service remained suspended on Sunday (today) due to government steps to control the spread of the Covid-19.

“The service will be temporarily suspended on Sunday due to possible prevention and spread of the coronavirus. Will be activated,” a spokesman for the service said.

Recently, BRT Peshawar launched a public service/awareness message for commuters by a child star, Ahmad Shah, who urged transporters to follow the guidelines.

