CITY

Punjab procured 856,000 tonnes wheat, says official

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Wheat procurement drive is in full swing in Punjab as 856,000 tonnes of the commodity has so far been procured, said an official of the food department while talking to APP.

“The food department has already achieved 25 percent of its 3.5 million tonnes target since launching the drive to buy grains since April 15,” he said.

More than 51 percent of gunny bags have been distributed and the food department has procured 855,934 tonnes of wheat which is 21.29 percent of its target.

Some 1.8 million tonnes of gunny bags have so far been distributed, said an official of the Food department Punjab.

The daily arrival of wheat reached as many as 133,000 tonnes on Thursday, up from 90,000 tonnes a day earlier. Harvesting picks momentum in central Punjab as well as in South Punjab, the daily arrival would pick up the pace, he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the quantum of the arrival of wheat in the next few days will also indicate the crop size. The country has not crossed 25 million tonnes in the last three years, with Punjab sticking around 18 million tonnes.

South Punjab, where farmers have been reporting five to ten maund improvement on last year’s yield, the government was paying at a rate of Rs1,800 per maund, he said and added that wheat production mechanism in Punjab was much improved this year.

Previous articlePeshawar BRT to resume on Monday
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Ventilator occupancy reaches 94pc in Lahore public hospitals

LAHORE: The ventilator occupancy at public hospitals in Punjab on Sunday reached 94 percent due to the increasing number of critical Covid-19 patients. Official figures...
Read more
LAHORE

NAB summons Punjab minister in sugar probe

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari on May 4 in connection with the...
Read more
LAHORE

LHC raps admin after people complain of long wait for sugar at Sasta Bazaars

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday took the concerned authorities to task for making people stand in long queues to buy sugar...
Read more
LAHORE

PTA restores internet services in Lahore

LAHORE: Internet services were restored across Lahore after a suspension of five days, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Tuesday. The services were halted...
Read more
LAHORE

Response sought on NAB request to close probe against Elahi

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday issued notices on a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) request seeking court permission to shelve a graft...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab police chief orders to verify academic credentials of entire dept

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani on Wednesday issued a notification directing for verifying the degrees of all the officers and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Iran bans flights from Pakistan, India

TEHRAN: Iran has suspended all flight operations to and from Pakistan and India because of the dramatic surge in coronavirus cases in the two...

Pakistan offers essential supplies to help India fight Covid-19

At least 27 dead in fire at Baghdad hospital for Covid-19 patients

Biden declares Armenian genocide. Here’s what we know about 1915

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.