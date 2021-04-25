NATIONAL

Imran striving to build welfare state envisioned by Iqbal, Jinnah: minister

By APP
Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing a Press briefing in Islamabad August 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcast Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving for the establishment of a modern Islamic welfare state as envisioned by founding fathers Sir Muhammad Iqbal and Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a video statement marking the 25th anniversary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said only Imran could transform Pakistan following the vision of poet-philosopher Muhammad Iqbal and founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that Imran founded the party 25 years ago on this day, a time when the country’s political scene was dominated by two parties, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Chaudhry said that Imran had started his struggle against the two-party system and at that time, very few people had any hope that he would be able to defeat the political culture of the time.

He said the prime minister based his politics on the slogan of change and promised a “Naya Pakistan.” He added that the slogan meant to lay the foundation of a state in Pakistan in which the powerful and the public would be treated equally by the law.

The minister said if Imran had wanted, he could have become prime minister by striking a deal with former president Pervez Musharraf but he never compromised on principles.

He further said that the Lahore meeting in October 2011 proved to be a turning point for PTI and Imran became the most popular political leader in the country.

He said even today, PTI is the largest party representing the middle class and lower middle class.

He said that poor people expect that if anyone can give justice in Pakistan, it is only a PTI government headed by Prime Minister Imran.

Previous articlePunjab procured 856,000 tonnes wheat, says official
Next articleCovid-19 death toll inches down to 118
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

UNICEF to provide protective gear to Pakistan to fight Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) will provide $14.5 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Pakistan to help contain the spread of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Panel discusses ways to achieve food, water and energy security

LAHORE: A holistic approach and reliable database on water resources and their usage across Pakistan is the key to achieving food, water, and energy...
Read more
HEADLINES

Coronavirus outbreak: Notification to take Pakistan Army’s assistance issued

ISLAMABAD: A notification on Sunday has been issued to take the assistance of the Pakistan Army in the attempt to prevent the further spread...
Read more
HEADLINES

PIA brings 1m jabs of Covid-19 vaccine from China

BEIJING: Special aircraft of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying a consignment of one million jabs of Covid-19 vaccine from China left for Pakistan...
Read more
HEADLINES

Baloch journalist shot dead in alleged robbery encounter

A journalist was shot dead in an encounter with two motorbike thieves in the Bank Colony area of Quetta on Saturday evening, it emerged. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI Sindh lawmaker joins PPP

KARACHI: A Sindh Assembly member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) left his party to join the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Sunday. Shaharyar Khan Shar announced...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Baloch journalist shot dead in alleged robbery encounter

A journalist was shot dead in an encounter with two motorbike thieves in the Bank Colony area of Quetta on Saturday evening, it emerged. According to...

PTI Sindh lawmaker joins PPP

NAB opens probe against two PPP MPs

Covid-19 death toll inches down to 118

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.