Imran striving to build welfare state envisioned by Iqbal, Jinnah: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcast Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving for the establishment of a modern Islamic welfare state as envisioned by founding fathers Sir Muhammad Iqbal and Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a video statement marking the 25th anniversary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said only Imran could transform Pakistan following the vision of poet-philosopher Muhammad Iqbal and founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that Imran founded the party 25 years ago on this day, a time when the country’s political scene was dominated by two parties, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Chaudhry said that Imran had started his struggle against the two-party system and at that time, very few people had any hope that he would be able to defeat the political culture of the time.

He said the prime minister based his politics on the slogan of change and promised a “Naya Pakistan.” He added that the slogan meant to lay the foundation of a state in Pakistan in which the powerful and the public would be treated equally by the law.

The minister said if Imran had wanted, he could have become prime minister by striking a deal with former president Pervez Musharraf but he never compromised on principles.

He further said that the Lahore meeting in October 2011 proved to be a turning point for PTI and Imran became the most popular political leader in the country.

He said even today, PTI is the largest party representing the middle class and lower middle class.

He said that poor people expect that if anyone can give justice in Pakistan, it is only a PTI government headed by Prime Minister Imran.