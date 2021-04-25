NATIONAL

Iran bans flights from Pakistan, India

By Agencies

TEHRAN: Iran has suspended all flight operations to and from Pakistan and India because of the dramatic surge in coronavirus cases in the two countries, state-run IRNA news agency reported.

IRNA said the decision was made by the country’s Health Ministry and it took effect Saturday at midnight.

Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh, spokesman for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation noted there are no routine flights between Iran and India and “flights are operated occasionally.”

Several other countries in the region, including the sheikhdoms of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, and Kuwait, also have banned flights to and from India over the rise in coronavirus cases there.

Zibakhsh said flights to and from 41 countries already were prohibited in Iran, while those who want to fly to other countries listed as high risk are required to have a coronavirus test in Iran.

Travelers over 8 years old need to submit a negative PCR test within 96 hours of departure and do another test on arrival.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said 18,230 new confirmed cases over 24 hours, bringing Iran’s total on Sunday to more than 2,377,039.

