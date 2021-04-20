ECP requested to postpone Karachi by-poll due to Covid-19

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) requesting it to postpone the by-election in the NA-249 constituency (Karachi West-II) scheduled for April 29.

The government, in its request, adopted the stance that holding public gatherings and corner meetings amid increasing cases of coronavirus is dangerous.

The government representative further appealed the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to defer the polling until a reduction in the intensity of the third peak.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had issued a ticket to its local leader, Amjad Afridi, whereas Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) nominated former finance minister Miftah Ismail.

The seat fell vacant after PTI leader Faisal Vawda resigned to run for the Senate.