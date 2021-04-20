NATIONAL

NAB opposes bail request of Asif

By INP

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday opposed the bail request of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif in a wealth case.

The dirty money watchdog, in its response submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC), said it launched the inquiry against Asif in accordance with the law as his net worth did not match his disclosed income.

It further said the former minister failed to give a response to charges of assets and money laundering. The bureau pleaded with the court to reject the request as the investigation was still underway.

The watchdog accused that a bank peon in Lahore had submitted over Rs28 million to his bank account following the orders of senior officers.

It stated that a nephew of Asif, Khawaja Sultan, had submitted Rs20 million to his bank account after being told by the former minister.

