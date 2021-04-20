NATIONAL

CAA updates international travel list as third Covid-19 peak intensifies

By INP

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday extended its travel advisory for passengers arriving from foreign countries until April 24 in wake of the third Covid-19 peak.

The CAA updated its category C for international travel and added India to the list. South Africa, Portugal, Ireland, Netherland, Botswana, Zambia, and Brazil are already included in the list. The number of countries in category C now stands at 24.

Those coming from countries in the C travel category will have to take prior permission from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

China, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, and Australia are among the A-category countries. The travelers from these 24 countries in the A category would not have to present their Covid-19 reports prior to boarding or landing in Pakistan.

However, those coming from countries in the B travel category will have to prepare a negative PCR report not more than 90 hours old before boarding.

The rest of Covid guidelines will remain the same and their implementation will be mandatory, the aviation regulator said.

The new travel restrictions will remain in effect until April 24.

Previous articleECP requested to postpone Karachi by-poll due to Covid-19
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECP requested to postpone Karachi by-poll due to Covid-19

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) requesting it to postpone the by-election in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB opposes bail request of Asif

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday opposed the bail request of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif in a wealth case. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tareen, disgruntled MPs may finally meet Imran

LAHORE: A day after reports of disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and his group of parliamentarians refusing to discuss with the government...
Read more
NATIONAL

BRI to enhance regional connectivity: experts

ISLAMABAD: International relations and foreign policy experts have said during a webinar that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will enhance regional connectivity and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan urges Taliban to stay engaged in Afghan peace process

ABU DHABI: Pakistan on Monday urged the Taliban to remain engaged in the Afghan peace process after the armed group said it would now...
Read more
NATIONAL

National Assembly to vote on whether to expel French ambassador

ISLAMABAD: The government will present a resolution proposing the expulsion of France's ambassador in the National Assembly later in the day, Minister for Interior...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

BRI to enhance regional connectivity: experts

ISLAMABAD: International relations and foreign policy experts have said during a webinar that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will enhance regional connectivity and...

Pakistan urges Taliban to stay engaged in Afghan peace process

Non-stop cremations cast doubt on India’s counting of Covid-19 dead

China’s Xi calls for fairer world order as rivalry with US deepens

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.