CAA updates international travel list as third Covid-19 peak intensifies

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday extended its travel advisory for passengers arriving from foreign countries until April 24 in wake of the third Covid-19 peak.

The CAA updated its category C for international travel and added India to the list. South Africa, Portugal, Ireland, Netherland, Botswana, Zambia, and Brazil are already included in the list. The number of countries in category C now stands at 24.

Those coming from countries in the C travel category will have to take prior permission from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

China, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, and Australia are among the A-category countries. The travelers from these 24 countries in the A category would not have to present their Covid-19 reports prior to boarding or landing in Pakistan.

However, those coming from countries in the B travel category will have to prepare a negative PCR report not more than 90 hours old before boarding.

The rest of Covid guidelines will remain the same and their implementation will be mandatory, the aviation regulator said.

The new travel restrictions will remain in effect until April 24.