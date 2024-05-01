KFC launches BBQ-scented perfume, here’s how it smells

KFC has recently unveiled its No. 11 Eau De BBQ, a limited edition perfume. According to the company’s website, the fragrance is designed to capture “the unmistakable aroma of a BBQ drifting through the air, tantalizing our senses and leaving us craving the taste of smoky goodness.” Thus, contrary to what might be expected, this perfume by KFC doesn’t just smell like its iconic fried chicken.

The brand describes the fragrance as having “smoky wood and charcoal notes that embody the essence of a classic BBQ experience.” The creators assert that wearing this perfume will “leave you practically tipsy with hunger,” as reported by The Mirror. A 100ml bottle of this distinctive scent is priced at £11 (approximately Rs 3850).

The initial batch of this unique fragrance has already been completely sold out. Another release is scheduled for May 6, as indicated on the website. The company has announced that all proceeds from the sale of No.11 Eau de BBQ will benefit the KFC Foundation, which supports UK organizations that “empower young people to unleash their potential and build a positive future.” Recently, various brands and organizations have experimented with incorporating food-inspired scents into perfumes. For example, a French Fries fragrance captured significant online attention. This limited-edition collectible was launched by the Idaho Potato Commission for Valentine’s Day 2022. Click here to read the full story.