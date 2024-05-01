AstraZeneca admits to covid vaccine side-effects, extends ‘sympathies’ to affectees

ASTRAZENECA, the pharmaceutical giant that became widely known during the Covid-19 pandemic, has acknowledged that its Covishield vaccine might cause uncommon side effects, such as blood clots and low platelet count.

The company faces a class action lawsuit alleging that the vaccine, created with the University of Oxford, resulted in death and severe harm in several instances.

“The company acknowledges that the AZ vaccine may cause TTS (Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome) in exceptionally rare cases. The underlying cause is not determined,” stated the firm in court filings, according to The Telegraph.

Covishield was developed by the British-Swedish corporation in partnership with Oxford University and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. It was administered extensively in over 150 countries.

Research during the pandemic indicated that the vaccine was 60 to 80 percent effective in preventing the novel coronavirus, as reported by The Independent.

However, one plaintiff claimed the vaccine led to a permanent brain injury due to a blood clot, which has prevented him from working.

Although the company disputes these allegations, this is the first time it has conceded in court that the vaccine may lead to side effects characterized by blood clots and a reduced platelet count.

“Moreover, TTS can also occur without the AZ vaccine (or any vaccine). Determining causation in individual cases will require expert testimony,” the company added.

AstraZeneca’s admission contrasts with its previous assertions in 2023 that it “does not acknowledge that TTS is generally caused by the vaccine,” The Independent noted.

In March 2021, scientists first detected a connection between the vaccine and a new condition named vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT).

While the UK government has protected AstraZeneca against any legal claims, it has yet to take action, as mentioned in The Telegraph.

The Council for International Organizations of Medical Sciences defines “very rare” side effects as those occurring in fewer than 1 in 10,000 cases.